Dana Majhi’s Daughter clears Matriculation Exam from KISS

TNI Bureau: Chandini Majhi, the daughter of Dana Majhi from Kalahandi district cleared her matriculation Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

She along with her two younger sisters have been pursuing their study at KISS. Dana Majhi, of Melaghar village under Thuamul-Rampur Block of Kalahandi district had made the news headlines in 2016, when he walked for a distance of 10 kms carrying his deceased wife’s body on shoulder. Following the incident Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS had extended his helping hand in facilitating the sisters pursue their study in KISS.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Remarkably, KISS achieved a cent percent result in the Matriculation Examinations.

As many as 629 students passed the exam, securing more than 70% of the total marks. In contrast to the 97.89% of results achieved by the students statewide, KISS has achieved a cent percentage result. As many as 1900 students had appeared in the exam.

One Mohan Charan Raita of Saura tribe of Gajapati district has emerged as the Topper of KISS in securing 540 marks in aggregate. On the other hand, as many as 573 students belonging to primitive tribe Didai, Juang, Khadia, Lodha, Lanjia Saura and Bonda etc have cleared the exam.