TNI Evening News Headlines – June 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 496 more COVID positive cases & 410 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 407 local contact cases and 89 quarantine cases.

➡️ Odisha Government cancels supply of Covid Vaccines to Private Hospitals from State Procurement.

➡️ Odisha Government effects Major IPS Reshuffle; Lalit Das appointed Director, Intelligence, Sanjeeb Panda new ADG, Crime Branch, Yashwant K Jethwa new Director, Vigilance, RK Sharma new Addl DG, Law & Order, Arunbothra posted as Transport Commissioner and Asheet Panigrahi new IG, Vigilance.

➡️ A day after arrest of three persons including Director of a pharma distributor, Siba Prasanna Jena, managing director of Medilloyd Medicament Pvt Ltd (MMPL), arrested by STF & being forwarded to Court in fake Covid-19 medicines case.

➡️ Odisha CM announces a package worth Rs.11 Cr for OMFED milk farmers of the State. 1.20 lakh farmers to be benefited. Under the package, every dairy farmer will be provided with a maximum of Rs 6,000 towards fodder.

➡️ Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra adorn with Gajanan Besha or Hati Besha (elephant attire) atop the Snana Mandap on the occasion of Debasnana Purnima.

➡️ The subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’ successfully test-fired at Chandipur off Odisha coast, informed the DRDO.

India News

➡️ Supreme Court directs State Boards to declare Class 12 Results by July 31

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting with Jammu And Kashmir leaders concludes.

➡️ All leaders demanded full statehood for J&K. Both PM & HM said the work for elections and restoring statehood should start soon: Former Chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah.

➡️ Vaccination by force violates fundamental rights: Meghalaya High Court.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Jamsetji Tata has been the most philanthropic person in the world in the past 100 years, with his total donations being worth about $102 billion.

➡️ Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board CEO Nitishwar Kumar performs Pratham Pooja on the occasion of Jyeshta Purnima at the holy cave.

➡️ One Dose of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine, used as Covishield in India offers 60% protection against infection from SARS-CoV-2 for the elderly: Lancet study.

➡️ EAM Dr. S Jaishankar to leave tomorrow for a visit to Greece and Italy; will attend the G20 Ministerial Meetings in Italy.

➡️ National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval wants Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to take action against Pak-based terror groups Jaish and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

➡️ Former cop arrested in Mumbai for smuggling ‘whale vomit’ worth Rs 7.75 crore.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh Government cancels Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams.

➡️ Loni Case: Karnataka High Court grants interim relief to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari, directs Ghaziabad Police not to take any coercive steps against him.

World News

➡️ 130 Taliban terrorists surrender in western Afghanistan.

➡️ Hong Kong bids emotional farewell to pro-democracy paper ‘Apple Daily’. Its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law.

➡️ China deleted Covid data ‘gold mine’ in possible cover-up: Study.

➡️ US intelligence warns Kabul could fall in 6 months after US pull-out: Report.

➡️ Kamala Harris to visit US-Mexico Border under Immigration Scrutiny.