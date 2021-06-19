TNI Evening News Headlines – June 19, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 19, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
water level of the holy river Ganga has reached at dangerous level in Rishikesh and Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
PC: @VolunteerVikram
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 332 more COVID positive cases & 716 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 262 local contact cases and 70 quarantine cases.

➡️ 5281 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 835132.

➡️ A 15-year-old boy hangs self after father refuses to give mobile phone for playing game at Kuruda village in Balasore district.

➡️ Bhubaneswar ranked 4th among ‘Liveable Capital Cities of India’ as per Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) India’s liveability index report.

➡️ Bhubaneswar tops the Citizen Perception Survey with highest score of 94.8 out of 100.

➡️ Odisha CM dedicated a 200-bedded COVID hospital at Bhawanipatna managed by Vedanta Resources Limited.

➡️ Indian Railways decides to restrict train movements to Puri during the upcoming Ratha Jatra festival. 26 long distance trains will run upto and originate from Khordha Road instead of Puri.

➡️ Odisha Government plans to vaccinate over 2 crore people in the next 45-days following free supply of vaccines to State.

➡️ Drug Addict Father sells newborn boy for Rs 10,000; baby rescued by Childline officials and Commissionerate Police from Mali Sahi area in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Heavy Rain likely in 9 Odisha Districts (Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts) in next 24 Hours.

➡️ Woman dies after receiving Covid-19 Vaccine in Rourkela (slum). the body has been sent to Burla Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

India News

➡️ Fear of flooding grips Uttarakhand as Alaknanada River Submerges Low-Lying Areas.

➡️ River Ganga is flowing at danger level in Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand: Central Water Commission.

➡️ 4 Lions in Chennai Zoo diagnosed with Delta Variant of Covid-19.

➡️ Covid-19 third wave to hit India in next 6-8 weeks: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

➡️ All 14 political leaders from J-K invited to meeting with PM Modi have been asked to present COVID-19 negative report: Officials.

➡️ Centre asks States/UTs to register FIR against those who assault doctors, healthcare professionals.

➡️ Telangana lifts COVID lockdown, schools to re-open from July 1.

➡️ Karnataka announces lockdown relaxations in Bengaluru, 15 other districts.

➡️ Class 10th Results to be announced by July 20 & Class 12th results will be declared by end of July in West Bengal.

➡️ Calcutta High Court grants bail to Debjani Mukherjee in Saradha chit fund scam

➡️ India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test Day 2: India 120/3 in 55.3 overs at Tea; Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 35 runs while Ajinkya Rahane is not out on 13 runs.

World News

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Japan imposes stricter regulations on India’s Olympic-Bound Athletes, Officials.

➡️ Third wave of Covid-19 arrives in UK, says expert as Delta variant wreaks havoc.

➡️ Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired Covid vaccines from Israel.

➡️ Covid-19 cases surge again in Russia, many from Delta variant.

➡️ China constructs 10-storey earthquake-resistant building in a day.

