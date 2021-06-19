TNI Evening News Headlines – June 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 332 more COVID positive cases & 716 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 262 local contact cases and 70 quarantine cases.

➡️ 5281 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 835132.

➡️ A 15-year-old boy hangs self after father refuses to give mobile phone for playing game at Kuruda village in Balasore district.

➡️ Bhubaneswar ranked 4th among ‘Liveable Capital Cities of India’ as per Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) India’s liveability index report.

➡️ Bhubaneswar tops the Citizen Perception Survey with highest score of 94.8 out of 100.

➡️ Odisha CM dedicated a 200-bedded COVID hospital at Bhawanipatna managed by Vedanta Resources Limited.

➡️ Indian Railways decides to restrict train movements to Puri during the upcoming Ratha Jatra festival. 26 long distance trains will run upto and originate from Khordha Road instead of Puri.

➡️ Odisha Government plans to vaccinate over 2 crore people in the next 45-days following free supply of vaccines to State.

➡️ Drug Addict Father sells newborn boy for Rs 10,000; baby rescued by Childline officials and Commissionerate Police from Mali Sahi area in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Heavy Rain likely in 9 Odisha Districts (Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts) in next 24 Hours.

➡️ Woman dies after receiving Covid-19 Vaccine in Rourkela (slum). the body has been sent to Burla Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

India News

➡️ Fear of flooding grips Uttarakhand as Alaknanada River Submerges Low-Lying Areas.

➡️ River Ganga is flowing at danger level in Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand: Central Water Commission.

➡️ 4 Lions in Chennai Zoo diagnosed with Delta Variant of Covid-19.

➡️ Covid-19 third wave to hit India in next 6-8 weeks: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

➡️ All 14 political leaders from J-K invited to meeting with PM Modi have been asked to present COVID-19 negative report: Officials.

➡️ Centre asks States/UTs to register FIR against those who assault doctors, healthcare professionals.

➡️ Telangana lifts COVID lockdown, schools to re-open from July 1.

➡️ Karnataka announces lockdown relaxations in Bengaluru, 15 other districts.

➡️ Class 10th Results to be announced by July 20 & Class 12th results will be declared by end of July in West Bengal.

➡️ Calcutta High Court grants bail to Debjani Mukherjee in Saradha chit fund scam

➡️ India vs New Zealand WTC Final Test Day 2: India 120/3 in 55.3 overs at Tea; Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 35 runs while Ajinkya Rahane is not out on 13 runs.

World News

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Japan imposes stricter regulations on India’s Olympic-Bound Athletes, Officials.

➡️ Third wave of Covid-19 arrives in UK, says expert as Delta variant wreaks havoc.

➡️ Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired Covid vaccines from Israel.

➡️ Covid-19 cases surge again in Russia, many from Delta variant.

➡️ China constructs 10-storey earthquake-resistant building in a day.