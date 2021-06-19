Things to know about Telangana Unlock

The Telangana State Cabinet, which met on Saturday, agreed to remove the current Coronavirus-induced lockdown fully beginning at 6 AM on Sunday, in a major development. There will also be no curfew at night.



The Cabinet made the decision after reviewing data from medical and health department authorities that said that the number of Covid-19 cases in the state had decreased considerably, as had the positivity rate.



The transmission of the virus was under complete control, according to the Cabinet, which also instructed authorities from all departments to relax all rules imposed during the state’s lockdown.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao administration stated on Saturday that all educational institutions in Telangana will return for physical courses on July 1 as part of the state’s total reopening amid the retreating second Covid wave.



According to a statement by the Telangana government, “The Cabinet has instructed the Education department to reopen all categories of educational institutions in the state from July 1 with full preparedness, and the students are allowed to attend the classes physically,”



The Telangana government has ordered “all branches to lift all types of regulations imposed during the lockdown in full extent.”



On June 9, the K Chandrashekar Rao administration prolonged the lockdown by ten days. However, when the wave began to fade, they were able to relax some of the restrictions.