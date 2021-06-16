TNI Evening News Headlines – June 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 372 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 85 Quarantine cases and 287 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 5579 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 817359.

➡️ Ration card can be used as identity card for verification of beneficiary prior to vaccination in Odisha.

➡️ Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for Public till July 25: SJTA Chief Krishan Kumar.

➡️ Odisha Government extends partial lockdown till July 1.

➡️ Rourkela city in Odisha figures in 50 champion finalists in 2021 Global Mayor Challenge.

➡️ Check-posts at Odisha-Chhattisgarh and Odisha-Jharkhand borders to be abolished from tomorrow.

➡️ State Transport Authority (STA) permits registration of new vehicles by vehicle dealers throughout the State in VAHAN portal.

India News

➡️ Gap between two doses of COVIDSHIELD Vaccine increased in a transparent manner based on scientific data, clarifies Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ Centre said mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery from today, initially in 256 districts. Hallmark will include six-digit code along with BIS Mark & Purity and delivery voucher to be issued to Jeweller for utmost transparency.

➡️ Union cabinet approves “deep ocean mission” to study biodiversity & impact of climate change.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh: 6 Maoists killed in an encounter with Police in a forest area of Visakhapatnam.

➡️ Successful trial run of a military train with vehicles and equipment was carried out from New Rewari in Haryana to New Phulera in Rajasthan on the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

➡️ Veteran actor Chandrashekhar Vaidya dies at 98 in Mumbai. He was a part of Ramanand Sagar’s TV series Ramayana.

➡️ Bombay High Court refuses Kangana Ranaut’s plea on passport renewal, says ‘application vague’.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva to discuss areas of cooperation and improve US-Russian relations.

➡️ Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a loss of $4 billion on major soft drink Coca-Cola after he put 2 bottles of the soft drink aside and instead picked water during a Press Conference.

➡️ Flash floods kill 10 people in Bhutan, 7 missing.

➡️ ICC Test Ranking: Australian Steve Smith new No 1 Batsman, Virat Kohli at 4th Spot.

➡️ France to lift Covid-19 curfew on June 20.