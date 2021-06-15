TNI Evening News Headlines – June 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 389 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 51 Quarantine cases and 338 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 6799 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 811780.

➡️ AIIMS PG Entrance Exam, which was scheduled to begin tomorrow, postponed in view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

➡️ Armed youth hold lover’s family members hostage in Shantipada area of Balangir; Balangir Police used room intervention Technique to rescue hostage from armed person.

➡️ Snana Purnima, the grand bathing festival of Lord Jagannath & his siblings to take place on June 24.

➡️ Puri: Special engineering team appointed by ASI to inspects Lord Jagannath temple premises for the proposed illumination works at Srimandir.

India News

➡️ Haj Committee of India cancels all applications for 2021 as Saudi Arabia barring people from outside the country due to Covid-19 pandemic.

➡️ LJP crisis: Chirag Paswan expels five rebel MPs; his uncle Pashupati Paras-led camp removes him as party Chief.

➡️ About 43% Indian consumers didn’t buy made-in-China items post Galwan clashes: Survey.

➡️ Supply of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150 per dose not sustainable in long run: Bharat Biotech.

➡️ Online registration not mandatory for anyone above 18 to avail COVID-19 vaccine dose: Government.

➡️ DRDO’s 2-DG effective against all COVID variants: Study.

➡️ Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 identified by global data system is not yet variant of concern: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.

➡️ Delhi High Court grants bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita & Natasha Narwal in Delhi riots case.

➡️ Supreme Court directs closure of criminal case against Italian marines in India for killing two Kerala fishermen in 2012.

➡️ Paytm launches Covid vaccination slot booking feature on its app.

➡️ Rape accused TV Actor Pearl Puri gets Bail.

➡️ BCCI announces Team India’s 15-man squad for ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari have been included.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden promises to lay down ‘red lines’ to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

➡️ Sputnik V is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus.

➡️ Microsoft To End Windows 10 Support In Oct 2025

➡️ Mehul Choksi’s trial adjourned to June 25.

➡️ Canadian man accused of killing Muslim family members to face terror charges.