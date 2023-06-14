TNI Evening News Headlines – June 14, 2023

➡️ Accident at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Dhenkanal district: Of the 18 burn victims 2 remain in ICU, 16 remain hospitalised.

➡️ Wagons of a goods train, heading towards Angul from Damanjodi got detached at Kesinga railway station in Kalahandi district, today.

➡️ Sonepur recorded the highest of 44.1 degree Celsius followed by Sambalpur 43.7°C.

➡️ Amit Shah’s Odisha visit put on hold in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

➡️ A 10-year-old boy died as a crocodile dragged him into river in front of his mother at Nimpur village in Kendrapara district, today.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji’s interim bail petition adjourned till Thursday.

➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy to trigger heavy rainfall in several districts of Gujarat. Armed forces prepared to tackle any situation. BSF builds shelter for locals in coastal areas of Gujarat.

➡️ Cyclone Biparjoy to cross as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph tomorrow: IMD.

➡️ Militants gun down 11 people in Manipur.

➡️ 22nd Law Commission of India seeks Public and Religious iInput on Uniform Civil Code.

➡️ Batter Ajinkya Rahane and fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur made gains in the latest ICC Test Rankings.