22nd Law Commission of India Seeks Public and Religious Input on Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: The 22nd Law Commission of India has recently sought views from the public and religious organizations regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). This commission, which was constituted for a three-year period starting on February 21, 2020, has extended its term until August 2024. The Chairperson of the commission is Justice Rituraj Awasthi (retd), who assumed office on November 9, 2022.

The commission’s focus on the UCC stems from a reference sent by the Ministry of Law & Justice. The 21st Law Commission had previously examined the subject of the UCC and solicited the views of stakeholders through a questionnaire in 2016. In 2018, a consultation paper titled “Reform of Family” was released by the commission, which stated that the formulation of a UCC was not necessary or desirable at that stage.

However, given that more than three years have passed since the consultation paper was issued and considering the relevance and importance of the subject, as well as various court orders on the matter, the 22nd Law Commission decided to reexamine the topic and seek fresh input from the public and recognized religious organizations.

The commission has set a deadline of 30 days for stakeholders to submit their views through a designated online form or by email. The Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body that is responsible for identifying redundant laws and recommending their repeal. It may also propose new legislation to implement the Directive Principles and achieve the objectives outlined in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Article 44 of the Directive Principles of the Indian Constitution states that “The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”