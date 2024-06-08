TNI Evening News Headlines – June 08, 2024

➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) orders action against IPS officer Ashish Singh after he was declared ‘physically & mentally fit.
➡️Preparations going on in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Odisha; more than 30,000 people will attend the ceremony: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.
➡️Southwest Monsoon has set in over Odisha today. It covered some parts of Malkangiri district of Odisha.
➡️Rourkela: 2 students die after drowning in Brahmani River.
➡️Focus Light System illuminated once again as lights reinstalled at Puri Srimandir.
➡️Former parliamentarian and senior BJD leader from Odisha Prasanna Patasani to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.
Related Posts
➡️PM-Designate Modi will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term on June 9, 7.15 pm.
➡️TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on 12th June.
➡️West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee elected as All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson.
➡️Congress Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Central Hall of Parliament.
➡️Sonia Gandhi re-elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party.
➡️South Africa restrict Netherlands to 103 for 9 in T20 World Cup in New York.
Comments are closed.