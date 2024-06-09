Modi 3.0 swearing-in Today; Cabinet Finalised

TNI Bureau: As many as 50-52 leaders including three from Odisha are all set to take oath as Cabinet Ministers along with Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan later in the evening today.

The list of possible Cabinet Ministers include several former Union Ministers like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyus Goal and Nitin Gadkari.

Some leaders from the allies of the NDA are also said to have got phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and informed that they have been included in the Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0.

From Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw (Rajya Sabha) and Juel Oram may take oath as Cabinet Ministers.

President Droupadi Murmu will administered the oath of the office and secrecy of Prime Minister of India to Modi the third time at 7.15 PM on June 9, announced the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Below is the list of PMs who will take as Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0: