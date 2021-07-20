TNI Evening News Headlines – July 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 357 more COVID positive cases & 253 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 282 local contact cases and 75 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2341 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 935007.

➡️ Odisha: Puri king completes 50 years of ‘Chhera Pahanra’ service on Rath Yatra

➡️ Odisha native IFS officer Binaya Srikanta Pradhan appointed high commissioner of India to Tanzania.

➡️ Bahuda Jatra: Poda Pitha offered to Lord Jagannath at Mausi Maa temple in Puri.

➡️ Bahuda Jatra: All 3 chariots of Holy Trinity reach Singhadwara.

➡️ Heavy rains trigger water logging in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack. Bhubaneswar records 43.2 mm rainfall by 5:30 PM today.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Odisha Crime Branch to assist Police in Probe.

➡️ 2 ECMO machines to be functional at SCB Medical College & Hospital by end of July: DMET Chief.

India News

➡️ Monsoon Session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till July 22.

➡️ Fourth serosurvey finds 67.6% have antibodies, 40 crore Indians still vulnerable: Health Ministry.

➡️ India administered more than 31.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses, taking cumulative vaccine coverage to over 41.52 crore: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Major explosion averted; 30 kg IED defused by security forces in J&K’s Srinagar.

➡️ Over Rs 1,000 cr released for conservation of 160 wetlands in India under National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems.

➡️ 316 oxygen plants out of 1,573 commissioned, rest to start by August-end: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ Bharat Biotech to supply 3.5 crore doses of its Covid vaccine in August: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Sensex slumps 354.89 pts to end at 52,198.51; Nifty tumbles 120.30 pts to 15,632.10.

➡️ Rupee gains 27 paise to close at 74.61 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ As Canada extends travel ban to India, US eases its travel curbs.

➡️ Canada announces reopening dates for travel by those fully vaccinated.

➡️ Russia to hold military drills near Afghanistan border next month.

➡️ China unveils Maglev Train, “Fastest Ground Vehicle Globally”: Report.

➡️ Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad.

➡️ 31 killed, over 60 injured ahead of Eid-ul Azha in road accident in Pakistan.