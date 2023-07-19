TNI Evening News Headlines – July 19, 2023

➡️ Kendu Leaf beneficiaries in Odisha to get Rs 56 crore financial assistance and bonus in third phase for crop year 2022.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated eight high capacity grid substations on Wednesday. The grid substations built at the cost Rs 650 crore will benefit 2.2 lakh users in the State.
➡️A blueprint prepared for the fourth phase of the 5T High School Transformation Programme. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed to cover all 8654 government high schools under the programme by December this year.
➡️State-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) paid a dividend of Rs. 1420 Crore today to the State Government for the Financial Year 2022-23.
➡️Police IIC, ASI of Chandipur Police Station in Balasore in vigilance net for accepting bribe from liquor trader.
➡️Teacher injured as cement plaster from roof of a school at Astaranga in Puri district falls on her.
➡️A sanitary staff died after falling into an open drain at Barapathar area near Buxi Bazar in Cuttack.
➡️One Army officer died, three soldiers injured in fire accident in Siachen glacier.
➡️Centre further slashes retail tomato prices; to be now sold at Rs 70/kg.
➡️Cabinet clears Mediation Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill.
➡️Death toll rises to 16 in Chamoli electrocution incident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
➡️Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, tournament will start on August 30. India will face Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 2 in Kandy.
➡️ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes maiden appearance.
➡️President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s readiness to host the historic 15th Summit of BRICS nations.
➡️School closures caused extreme learning losses, need to be prepared for next pandemic: World Bank prez Ajay Banga.
➡️Germany’s Vice-Chancellor to arrive in India on July 20, will inaugurate Indo-German Business Forum.
