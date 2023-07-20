Viral Video @ Manipur – What We Know So Far

TNI Bureau: Khuyrum Heradas, the prime accused in the horrific nude parade and gangrape incident on May 4 in Manipur, has been arrested.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest other accused. All accused have been identified.

Here are the Details of the Case:

Viral Video @ Manipur – All Details Here

📌 The shocking video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur, has shocked the Nation.

📌 The incident occurred in Thoubal district of Manipur on May 4, 2023.

📌 The incident was triggered by a fake photo on social media that was shown as a Meitei woman raped and killed by Kuki men.

📌 That fake news led to an inebriated mob drag out two women, parade them naked and gangrape them.

📌 The viral video came to the public domain after the Internet restriction was eased in Manipur.

📌 A case has been registered, accused have been identified.

📌 Khuyrum Heradas, prime accused in this case, has been arrested from Thoubal Dist. Hunt is on to arrest other culprits.

📌 The Govt has directed Twitter and other social media platforms not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude.