TNI Evening News Headlines – January 7, 2022

Key News Headlines of – January 7, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik releases house repair assistance for Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana beneficiaries; Rs 3,000 per beneficiary transferred to their bank accounts
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 638 more COVID positive cases & 94 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 584 local contact cases and 54 quarantine cases.

➡️ 253 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1045971.

➡️ The Jagannath temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees from January 10 (Monday). The decision was taken at a meeting of the ‘Chhattisha Nijog’.

➡️ Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seals Police Signals Headquarters Training School in Tulasipur, Cuttack after 15 Students test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ Omicron Scare: Colleges, Universities in Odisha to close from January 10 till February 1.

➡️ Offline classes at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be discontinued from 10th January till further notice.

India News

➡️ Mumbai reports 20,971 new Covid cases. Mumbai Police: 93 policemen test positive for COVID in the last 24 hours. Total 9657 positive so far.

➡️ 21 inmates and 28 prisons staff found COVID19 positive in Delhi prisons.

➡️ 352 healthcare workers at Chandigarh hospital test positive for Covid-19.

➡️ India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations today.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Second Campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata.

➡️ Rupee gains 12 paise to close at 74.30 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ India’s GDP is estimated to rise 9.2% in the ongoing financial year, as compared to contraction of 7.3% in 2020-21.

➡️ Legendary Indian ad-man Gerson da Cunha passes away at 92.

World News

➡️ India, China to hold 14th round Corps Commander talks on Jan 12.

➡️ All International Travellers to go for 7-Day Home Quarantine on arrival in India.

 

