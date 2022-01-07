Naba Das, Sasmit Patra test POSITIVE for Covid

By Sagar Satapathy
Naba Das Sasmit Patra test positive for Covid
Insight Bureau: The Covid Explosion has just begun in Odisha and 3 eminent politicians have been tested positive for the virus today.

Health Minister Naba Das was the first to test positive today although he remains asymptomatic. He is in isolation today.

In the evening, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra has announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time despite being double vaccinated. He had tested positive earlier in 2020. Sasmit has urged everyone not to lower the guard and mask up to stay safe.

Later, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick also announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

