Naba Das, Sasmit Patra test POSITIVE for Covid

Insight Bureau: The Covid Explosion has just begun in Odisha and 3 eminent politicians have been tested positive for the virus today.

Health Minister Naba Das was the first to test positive today although he remains asymptomatic. He is in isolation today.

I was tested asymptomatic Covid positive yesterday and now in home isolation. I request all those who have come in physical contact with me in last 3 days to get themselves tested.#nabadasjsg — Naba Kisore Das (@nabadasjsg) January 7, 2022

In the evening, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra has announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time despite being double vaccinated. He had tested positive earlier in 2020. Sasmit has urged everyone not to lower the guard and mask up to stay safe.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. Requesting all who came in physical contact with me in the last few days to undergo testing please. Despite being fully vaccinated, I got it now and had it once in 2020. This shows we must keep our guard up. Stay safe, mask up, stay alert! — ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) January 7, 2022

Later, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick also announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.