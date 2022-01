Insight Bureau: While Odisha reported 2703 fresh Covid cases today, Bhubaneswar accounted for 23.60% with 638 new cases.

Khordha District reported 926 new cases – 34.25% of the total cases today.

While 94 patients recovered in Bhubaneswar today, number of active cases has gone up to 1887. Official Death Toll remains at 1103.