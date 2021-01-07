TNI Evening News Headlines – January 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Anonymous handwritten letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claims threat to his life.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 10 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 5 quarantine, 5 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31703 in the Capital City.

➡️ 11 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha records 282 Covid-19 recoveries today. Total recovered cases of the State now stand at 327290.

➡️ Union Minister Pralhad Joshi meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik; discussed about auction issues of various minerals in the State.

➡️ NALCO will invest Rs 30,000 crore by 2027-28 on expansion & diversification plans; Pralhad Joshi at the 41st Foundation Day of NALCO in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Government constitutes High Power Committee for reservation of seats for Government School Students.

➡️ Commissionerate Police releases Helpline Number – 7440006709 to curb Cyber Crimes in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ No Bird Flu cases in Odisha so far. Eggs/Chicken can be consumed with proper cooking, says Fisheries & ARD Department.

➡️ Odisha Government opens Control Room for reporting bird flu-related information (0671-2414310 (Joint Director), 7978105538 (Dr. Sagarika Behera) & 9437313183 (Dr. Madan Mohan Mahapatra).

India News

➡️ JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on 3rd July 2021. The eligibility criteria of scoring 75% marks has been waived off for the ease of students.

➡️ Farmers take out tractor march against farm laws, rehearsal of the much-larger rally they have announced for Republic Day.

➡️ Delhi Govt orders re-opening of Medical Colleges with immediate effect.

➡️ Bharat Biotech completes volunteer enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin.

➡️ Air India Express becomes India’s first airline to introduce robotic technology to disinfect and clean aircraft interiors.

➡️ Comedian Kapil Sharma summoned by Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for inquiry over fake registered cars.

➡️ Covid-19 likely to impact the brain, shows research.

➡️ Claim that Chinese FDI into India has increased is fake. The FDI inflow from China has declined from $0.350 bn in 2017 to $0.163 bn in 2019: Press Information Bureau.

➡️ Income Tax Department conducts surveys at Flipkart, Swiggy HOs.

World News

➡️ Donald Trump promises “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress confirms President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.