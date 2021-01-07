100-Word Edit: Big NO to Covid Negative Report for Srimandir Entry
Everyone should be allowed to have darshan in adherence to Covid Guidelines.
It’s a retrograde step to make Covid Negative Report mandatory for all devotees to enter the Puri Srimandir. It’s not easy for people in far flung areas to secure such reports. That means they are being deprived of darshan of the deities.
Earlier, Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar had withdrawn a similar directive and ordered screening only. That’s fair enough. Even the age cap has been withdrawn.
As the resentment grows over the restrictions at Puri Jagannath Temple, the Government may soon consider revoking its order and do away with the rule of mandatory Covid Negative report for the temple entry.
Comments are closed.