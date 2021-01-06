TNI Evening News Headlines – January 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Government clears investment proposals worth over Rs 6,400 crore.

➡️ Mahanga Double Murder: Prime accused accepts murdering BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) withdraws age restriction for darshan of deities at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 9 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 2 quarantine, 7 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31693 in the Capital City.

➡️ 8 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha records 230 Covid-19 recoveries today including 31 from Sundargarh and 30 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 327008.

➡️ 4 employees died, more than 10 hospitalized following a gas leak at Rourkela Steel Plant. 2 DGM rank officials suspended for negligence of duties.

➡️ All the religious institutions coming within the territorial jurisdiction of Cuttack Municipal Corporation allowed to reopen from tomorrow.

➡️ So far, no Bird Flu cases reported in Odisha. Around 11,000 samples from different parts of the State have been tested & no case have been found positive: Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

➡️ Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights study says 85% children want schools to reopen.

➡️ Drunk cop hurls hot tea on woman tea vendor in over delay in service in Koraput district.

➡️ Pistol seized from passenger during luggage scanning at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ 13 more in India infected with UK coronavirus strain. The total number of cases infected with Coronavirus Strain now stands at 71 in India.

➡️ Do Not Download’ CoWIN App available on Google Play Store, Health Ministry alerts people.

➡️ Kerala reports 6394 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reports 4,382 new COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Ahead of vaccine roll out, second dry run to take place on January 8 in all districts of the Country.

➡️ Prior to this Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to meet Health Ministers of all the States/ UTs tomorrow.

➡️ Amid border conflict with China, US to supply own medium caliber guns for Indian Navy.

➡️ Kolkata International Film Festival 2021 to be held virtually: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

➡️ India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar calls on President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

➡️ Sydney Test : Rohit Sharma returns to the Indian team as opener, Navdeep Saini to make debut.

➡️ Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat starrer ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ to release on March 26.

World News

➡️ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange denied bail by UK court.