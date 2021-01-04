TNI Evening News Headlines – January 4, 2021

Odisha News

👉 Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Union Minister Prahalad Joshi requesting him to increase capacity of Nalco’s aluminium smelter plant in Angul District from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA.

👉 Odisha Law Minster Pratap Jena, 13 others booked for brutal murder of BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral, aide.

👉 All religious institutions to reopen in Keonjhar from January 7; Tarini Temple in Ghatgaon to reopen for public from January 18.

👉 Odisha CM inaugurates Ramalingeswar Park in Berhampur.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 11 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 3 quarantine, 8 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31675 in the Capital City.

👉 19 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 298 Covid-19 recoveries today including 49 from Sundargarh, 48 from Anugul and 24 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 326507.

👉 Nayagarh Pari Murder Case: Accused Saroj Sethi likely to undergo Narco Analysis Test.

👉 Duped by Cyber Fraud, a man attempted self-immolation in front the Khordha Collector office.

👉 Body of woman, who fell into Ghoghara nullah while taking selfie in Sundargarh district yesterday, was recovered.

India News

👉 7th round of talks between agitating farmer leaders and Government concludes at Vigyan Bhawan. Next round of talks to be held at 2 pm on January 8.

👉 Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Parkash along with government officials and representatives of farmers observe a two-minute silence for farmers who died during the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi.

👉 Total number of people infected with the new Coronavirus Strain in India stands at 38.

👉 Bharat Biotech Dispatches 1st batch of Covaxin for Immunisation Drive.

👉 Delhi Government directs Schools to not participate in events sponsored by Firms promoting Tobacco Products.

👉 West Bengal Government to pass anti-farmer bill resolution in Assembly: CM Mamata Banerjee.

👉 Income Tax officials record Robert Vadra’s statement in benami properties case.

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir at 10:58 am on Monday, no damage or loss of property reported: National Center for Seismology.

👉 Tamil Nadu Government permits to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% following #COVID19 protocols.

👉 Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict on the petitions challenging the validity of the Centre’s plan to redevelop the Central Vista project tomorrow.

👉 Bird flu: Jharkhand zoos on high alert after reports of bird deaths in different states. Suspicious cases of bird flu reported in several districts in Rajasthan.

👉 PMC Bank Scam: Senior Shiv Sena leader’s wife appears before Anti-Corruption Agency.

👉 Sourav Ganguly’s Health Condition stable, likely to be discharged on January 6.

World News

👉 UK gives first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine; retired maintenance manager Brian Pinker first to take shot.