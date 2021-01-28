TNI Evening News Headlines – January 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ The data shared by Union Health Ministry says that Odisha leads in COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India with coverage of 50.7% Vaccination.

➡️ BJD appoints Senior MLA Pratap Keshari Deb as the Election Observer for Pipili Assembly Constituency. The by-election is necessitated after the demise of Pradeep Maharathy.

➡️ One more adulterated Sauces and Ghee manufacturing unit busted at Somnathpur under Bada Bazar police limits in Berhampur; 1 arrested.

➡️ Anubhav-Varsha domestic violence case: Cuttack SDJM court schedules the next hearing of the case on February 5

➡️ Brutal murderous attack on 8-year old girl in Berhampur: Assailant slit the throat of girl following an attempt to rape her, reveals Police.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Aviation Research Centre premises at Charbatia

➡️ Court awards 20 years and three months jail term to main accused in 2017 Bisra woman gangrape case.

➡️ Ruins of an ancient temple unearthed during excavation near Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 8 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 1 quarantine & 7 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31856 in the Capital City.

➡️ 132 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331667.

India News

➡️ The Kapil Sharma Show to go off Air soon, confirms Kapil Sharma.

➡️ India Today takes anchor Rajdeep Sardesai off air for 2 weeks for tweet about farmer’s death.

➡️ UP Government orders DMs, SSPs to clear all protest sites on Delhi Borders by Tonight. Ghaziabad administration asks protestors to vacate UP Gate by Thursday night. Heavy UP police deployment at ghazipur border of Delhi.

➡️ Govt extends ban on international scheduled commercial flights to/from India till February 28.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects bail application of comedian Munawar Faruqui and aide Nalin Yadav following complaints of hurting Hindu religious sentiments during a comedy show.

➡️ Tamil Nadu govt unveiled Jayalalithaa’s ‘Veda Nilayam’ residence at Poes Garden as a memorial.

➡️ West Bengal Legislative Assembly passes resolution against 3 farm laws; 6th State to do so.

➡️ Farmer union ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ withdraws from farmers’ protest, to clear Rajasthan border site

➡️ Congress & 15 other Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President’s address to both the houses of Parliament tomorrow in solidarity with the farmers.

➡️ Sri Lanka receives 5 Lakh Doses of Covishield Vaccine from India.