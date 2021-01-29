100-Word Edit: Rakesh Tikait stands Firm; Forces Retreat

Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed at Ghazipur Border to ensure smooth arrest of Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait had to retreat as the agitation gained momentum.

The emotional speech and tears of Rakesh Tikait spread like bushfire in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with more farmers marching towards Ghazipur Border. That complicated the situation further.

Farmers continue their agitation at Ghazipur Border Rakesh Tikait holding the fort. They keep chanting ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ to woo the security forces.

As Parliament Session begins today, things may take a different turn over the next 24 hours.

