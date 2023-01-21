TNI Evening News Headlines – January 21, 2023

⏺️ Rare Surgery in SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack; a team of doctors swapped a patient’s lost thumb with one of his toes.

⏺️ Odisha Cabinet approves 12 proposals including drinking water projects worth Rs 1,287 crore for execution of nine mega piped water supply project s in Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Jajpur districts.

⏺️ Grant-in-Aid of aided non-government college employees hiked in Odisha.

⏺️ Complaints against Varsha Priyadarshini: Orissa High Court asks Police to take action against people filing false complaints against the actor alleging her of making casteist remarks.

⏺️ Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan protests outside Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera’s residence in Bhubaneswar seeking resignation.

⏺️ Preparations in full swing for G20 meeting to be held in the month of May in Kashmir.

⏺️ Centre Blocks Tweets sharing BBC Documentary, blocks YouTube videos of BBC documentary on PM Modi.

⏺️ PM Modi to attend Parakram Diwas to name 21 Andaman and Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

⏺️ Ministry of Sports suspends Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).