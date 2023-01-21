TNI Evening News Headlines – January 21, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Preparations in full swing for G20 meeting to be held in the month of May in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar to host one of the G20 events.
⏺️Rare Surgery in SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack; a team of doctors swapped a patient’s lost thumb with one of his toes.
 
⏺️Odisha Cabinet approves 12 proposals including drinking water projects worth Rs 1,287 crore for execution of nine mega piped water supply projects in Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Jajpur districts.
 
⏺️Grant-in-Aid of aided non-government college employees hiked in Odisha.
 
⏺️Complaints against Varsha Priyadarshini: Orissa High Court asks Police to take action against people filing false complaints against the actor alleging her of making casteist remarks.
 
⏺️Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan protests outside Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera’s residence in Bhubaneswar seeking resignation.
⏺️Centre Blocks Tweets sharing BBC Documentary, blocks YouTube videos of BBC documentary on PM Modi.
 
⏺️PM Modi to attend Parakram Diwas to name 21 Andaman and Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees.
 
⏺️Ministry of Sports suspends Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
 
⏺️India register convincing win against New Zealand in 2nd ODI cricket match.
