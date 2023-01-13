TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2023

⏺️ Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal urges Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and Shankaracharya to allow foreign devotees to enter Puri Jagannath temple.
⏺️ Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge & party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to visit Odisha in February, informs Odisha Congress Chief, Sarat Patnaik.
⏺️ Australia beat France 8-0 in Hockey World Cup 2023.
⏺️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh reward each for two Indian Hockey team players from Odisha- Amit Rohidas and Nilam Sanjeep Xess who are participating in the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup.
⏺️ Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain found dead near Cuttack forest, family blames coach, Odisha Cricket Association for her death.
⏺️ Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: Odisha star Amit Rohidas, the Indian vice-captain scored the first goal of the game. Amit Rohidas & Hardik Singh’s goal keeps Hockey India in the lead against Spain.
⏺️ Kanjhawala Death Case: On Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s recommendation, 11 Police personnel suspended for negligence while on duty.
⏺️ Air India urination case: Woman urinated on her own seat, accused Shankar Mishra tells court.
⏺️ Tunisha Sharma death case: Vasai Court in Maharashtra rejects Sheezan Khan’s Bail Pleas.
⏺️ Entire Joshimath may sink, shows ISRO report. The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to the land subsidence.
