TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2023

⏺️ Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal urges Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb and Shankaracharya to allow foreign devotees to enter Puri Jagannath temple.

⏺️ Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge & party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to visit Odisha in February, informs Odish a Congress Chief, Sarat Patnaik.

⏺️ Australia beat France 8-0 in Hockey World Cup 2023.

⏺️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 10 lakh reward each for two Indian Hockey team players from Odisha- Amit Rohidas and Nilam Sanjeep Xess who are participating in the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup.

⏺️ Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain found dead near Cuttack forest, family blames coach, Odisha Cricket Association for her death.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: Odisha star Amit Rohidas, the Indian vice-captain scored the first goal of the game. Amit Rohidas & Hardik Singh’s goal keeps Hockey India in the lead against Spain.

⏺️ Kanjhawala Death Case: On Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s recommendation, 11 Police personnel suspended for negligence while on duty.

⏺️ Air India urination case: Woman urinated on her own seat, accused Shankar Mishra tells court.

⏺️ Tunisha Sharma death case: Vasai Court in Maharashtra rejects Sheezan Khan’s Bail Pleas.