TNI Evening News Headlines – January 16, 2023

⏺️Woman ‘kills’ two-year-old stepson before hanging herself in Madhupatna area of Cuttack.

⏺️ Covid Scare: Vaccination drive in Odisha to begin from January 19. Covishield 2nd and precaution doses to be available from January 19.

⏺️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates five high capacity Grid Substations built at a cost of Rs 254 crore in four Odisha districts.

⏺️ Odisha Government says to Orissa High Court that drones being used to check illegal prawn gheries.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Bus strike put on hold after discussion with Odisha Government, informs Bus owners’ association.

⏺️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first batch of Agniveers of the three Services, who have commenced their basic training.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to be Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations in India.

⏺️ Covid Threat: Kerala Government makes masks mandatory in public places.