WATCH: Mother Tiger ensures Safety of Her Cubs

There is no greater love than the love of a mother for her children in the world. Be they are human beings or animals, the mothers always give their best to keep their children happy and healthy. They care their children the most and sometimes even put their lives at risk for the safety of their children.

The internet is full of such videos which purportedly show the unselfish love and care of a mother for her children. One such video of a tigress caring cubs has gone viral on the social media platforms.

The short video of 19 second has been shared by one Twitter user named Vijay Singh. The caption of the video says that the adorable video was filmed by a tourist inside the Nagarhole sanctuary of Karnataka.

“Nagarhole sanctuary.. mother tiger ensures safety of her cubs before crossing the path.. how caring is she!” Vijay Sing wrote while sharing the video.

The video, which has garnered over 97.8K viewership on Twitter alone, shows how the mother tiger walks very vigilantly to before her cubs to ensure their safety.