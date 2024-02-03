TNI Evening News Headlines – February 3, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting at Remed Ground after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 68,000 crore in Sambalpur.
➡️IIM-Sambalpur gets its permanent campus. Puri-Sonepur-Puri Weekly Express train flagged off by PM Modi.
➡️Centre has appointed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra as Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
➡️The Air Quality Index (AQI) of some major cities and towns in Odisha witnessed a ‘poor’ AQI rating.
➡️Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in Delhi to congratulate him for being conferred with Bharat Ratna.
➡️ED moves Delhi Court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not complying to the summons issued to him in the excise policy case.
➡️Portfolios were allocated in the new Bihar cabinet, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retaining the home portfolio, BJP gets finance, health.
➡️PMLA Court Ranchi permits former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in Floor Test.
➡️Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns due to “personal reasons and certain other commitments.”
➡️Actress Poonam Pandey is alive, issues video on Instagram claiming ‘awareness’ for Cervical Cancer.
➡️IndiGo issues apology after para-athlete alleges mistreatment by crew.
➡️Indian Physical Disability cricket team clinched the T20 series 3-1 with a victory over England.
➡️INDvsENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah takes six wickets, bundle out England for 253; India lead by 143 runs.
➡️Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah completes 150 wickets in Test cricket.
➡️Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years in “un-Islamic nikah” case.
➡️Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill makes history as the first Irish nationalist leader of Northern Ireland.
