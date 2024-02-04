Naveen Unveils Book ‘Vidhan Sabha Re Bhasa Aaina’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a book on Language Law in the Legislative Assembly, titled ‘Vidhan Sabha Re Bhasa Aaina’ to mark the occasion of the first World Odia Language Conference.

All the discussions and information held in the assembly on the language law at various times have been placed in this book. That include the discussions on Bhasa Aaina in 1948 to passing of the bill in 1954 and final amendment made by CM Naveen Patnaik in 2018.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government is committed to enriching the Odia language and creating new opportunities in technology for the next generation.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “We are committed to the improvement of the Odia language.” He said that efforts are being made at the government level to create new possibilities in this field for the protection of the Odia language and the application of scientific knowledge for the next generation. By this, he hopes that all the linguistic regions will be united in one formula and will participate in the development of Odisha.

The book is edited by Pabitra Mahratha, the Convener of Bhasa Andolana, and published by Shabdasparsh Publishing House.