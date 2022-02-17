TNI Evening News Headlines – February 17, 2022

Key Evening News Headlines of – February 17, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
IED found in the suspected bag from a house in Old Seemapuri area in Delhi; a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was at the spot.
Odisha News
 
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 85 more COVID positive cases & 1405 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 75 local contact cases and 10 quarantine cases.
 
➡️ 1465 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1264571.
 
➡️ Odisha Police arrested 16 persons in Puri, 14 in Jajpur & 6 persons in Dhenkanal in connection with Poll violence.
 
➡️ 77.2% polling recorded in the first phase of the panchayat polls in Odisha.
 
➡️ Odisha Government appoints Olympic Bronze Medallist Hockey Player Birendra Lakra as DSP.
 
India News
 
➡️BSF seizes 7 more Pakistan fishing boats from Gujarat’s Bhuj.
 
➡️IED found in the suspected bag from a house in Old Seemapuri area in Delhi; a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was at the spot. Room in which suspected IED is found in Seemapuri is taken on rent by 3-4 boys who are missing at moment.
 
➡️S. Jaishankar to visit Germany france from February 18 to 23.
 
➡️BJP manifesto for Manipur elections promises free scooty, laptop, AIIMS, two LPG cylinders.
 
➡️ED attaches assets worth Rs 200 cr of Kolkata based EMTA Coal Ltd in Coal block case.
 
➡️Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces air-flying bus for Prayagraj.
 
World News
 
➡️Russia announces new military withdrawal from annexed Crimea.
 
➡️India under pressure to take stand in US-Russia spat over Ukraine.
 
➡️Belgium announces 4-day work week; right to disconnect after office hours.
 
➡️ FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup: India in Pool B With England, New Zealand and China.
