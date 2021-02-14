TNI Evening News Headlines- February 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Another elephant dies at Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi District; toll mounts to 6 in 2 weeks.

➡️ NMA bye-laws on Brahmeswar, Ananta Basudeba to be withdrawn soon, informs Union Minister of State Pratap Sarangi today.

➡️ Nabarangpur & Nayagarh report fresh Covid 19 cases. Gajapati only Covid Free District in Odisha.

➡️ Private buses to stay off the roads. All Schools, Colleges & Universities in #Odisha to remain closed tomorrow (February 15) in view of #OdishaBandh call given by Congress against the rising fuel prices.

➡️ Ambulance, milk vans, hearse vans and marriage vehicles will not be stopped during #OdishaBandh tomorrow

➡️ Fire breaks out at Botanical garden of Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar; no casualties reported.

➡️ Nayagarh: Odisha man hires ‘supari’ killers to murder wife as she was opposing his alleged extramarital affair.

India News

➡️ 12 bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand; so far 50 bodies recovered 25 identified in Uttarakhand glacier burst: State Disaster Response Force.

➡️ PM Modi hands over ‘Made-In-India’ Arjun Battle Tank to Army in Chennai.

➡️ Police recover 7 Kg IED near the busy Jammu bus stand area, major tragedy averted.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 22-year-old Climate Activist from Bengaluru Disha Ravi, sent to 5 day police custody in Farmers Protest Toolkit case.

➡️ FASTag to be mandatory for all vehicles from tomorrow midnight.

➡️ National Talent Search Stage –II Examination (NTSE) 2020 was conducted by ncert across the Country on 14 February.

➡️ NCP faction, led by Mani C Kappan, formally joins Congress-led UDF in #Kerala

➡️ PM Narendra Modi dedicates BPCL’s Rs 6,000 crore petro-chemical complex in Kochi.

➡️ Jharkhand: Naib Subedar Sandeep Kumar of 16 JAT Regiment and Grenadier Rahul of 18 Grenadiers have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2021.

➡️ INDvENG; 2nd Test, day 2: India lead by 249 runs at Stumps.

➡️ A Survey said that 66% Healthcare Workers report mild side-effects post Covid 19 vaccine.

World News

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson to host virtual meeting of G7 Leaders on February 19.

➡️ China, Russia pull out from UNHRC resolution on Myanmar.

➡️ Biden administration appoints 2 Indian-origin experts to key positions.

➡️ Pakistan approves emergency use of fourth Covid-19 vaccine; second Chinese Covid-19 vaccine.