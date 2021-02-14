TNI Morning News Headlines- February 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 73 Covid-19 cases including 44 quarantine and 29 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 336174 including 333451 recoveries, 760 active cases and 1,910 deaths.

➡️ A doctor in Sambalpur district opens ‘One Rupee’ clinic for poor people and underprivileged people.

➡️ Inter-state racket of Hanuman Coin busted in Malkangiri, 3 arrested.

➡️ Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tribute to brave martyrs of Pulwama Terror Attack.

➡️ Jajpur Police announce cash reward of Rs 20,000 for providing information about the minor girl ‘Pihu’ who went missing from her village since August 9, 2020.

➡️ Woman burnt to death over alleged extramarital affair in Kendrapara district.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai.

➡️ India reports 12,194 new COVID-19 cases, 11,106 discharges and 92 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,04,940 including 1,37,567 active cases, 1,06,11,731 cured cases & 1,55,642 deaths.

➡️ One more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand; Death toll rises to 41: State Disaster Response Force.

➡️ 14 people killed in road accident in Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest.

➡️ Voting for Punjab local body elections underway.

➡️ Farmers’ protest against three agriculture laws enters the 81st day. Heavy security deployment continues at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana).

➡️ Price of petrol & diesel in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal at Rs 96.69 and Rs 87.20 per litre today.

➡️ INDvENG, 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 329 on the board in the first innings.

World News

➡️ Former US President Donald Trump acquitted by the US Senate in his impeachment trial.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases surpass 108.5 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.39 million.