TNI Evening News Headlines- February 07, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar: The Chandrasekharpur Police arrested four dacoits from a criminal gang; Gold ornaments worth Lakhs seized.

➡️ Following the death of two elephants hit by a train in Rourkela three days ago, Bisra range forester Radhagovind Bahidar and Jareikela forest guard Gurudev Bhoi suspended.

➡️ Puri: Jagannath Temple Managing Committee to take a decision on 15th February over the fixing of rates of sale of dry Mahaprasad & Abadha in Anand Bazaar.

➡️ The 15th Finance Commission has sanctioned a grant of Rs 800 crore to strengthen the early warning dissemination system in view of frequent national disasters in the state.

➡️ The draft by National Monuments Authority prohibits any construction within a 100-meter radius of the 12th century Sri Jagannath Temple; Odisha Government condemns the decision. SJTA seeks withdrawal of draft notification.

India News

➡️ Uttrakhand: Five teams of Eighth battalion of NDRF, Indian Army team, three army choppers, and 250 personnel from the ITBP deployed for rescue operations with State Disaster Management Authority and Uttrakhand Police.

➡️ 150 people feared dead in Uttarakhand Tragedy. At least 10 dead bodies recovered.

➡️ 5 locals including shepherds with their 180 sheep and goats swept away in the flash flood; several districts in Uttrakhand on red alert.

➡️ Assam: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Asom Mala road project and laid the foundation of two medical colleges at Biswanath and Charaideo.

➡️ West Bengal: PM Modi inaugurates a 348 km Dobhi- Durgapur natural gas pipeline and four-lane road overbridge in Haldia; questions CM Mamata Banarjee’s silence on anti-national slogans.

➡️ PM Modi dedicates BPCL’s LPG Import Terminal in Haldia.

➡️ While addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Haryana, BKU leader Rajesh Tikait clarified that farmer’s protests won’t stop until their demands are met.

➡️ Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launches a mass awareness campaign on Covid-19 vaccination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Kerala: Opposition Congress-led UDF challenged CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) to prove themselves right on women’s entry issue in Sabarimala Temple.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold two farmer’s rallies in Rajasthan next week.

➡️ Union minister Giriraj Singh says Goa can become India’s fishery hub; in talks with Goa CM over 400 crore rupees investment.

➡️ Under the UDAN Scheme, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri aims to operationalise 100 airports and start at least 1000 new air routes.

➡️ Jharkhand: A CoBRA jawan killed and 2 Maoists injured in an encounter.

➡️India vs England Test series: At the end of Day 3, India scored 257/6 in reply to England’s first inning score of 578.

World News

➡️ For the first time, Pope Francis appoints a female Under-Secretary with a right to vote in the Synod of Bishops.

➡️ AstraZeneca testing a new version of the Covid-19 vaccine to fight against the mutant covid variant from Africa.

➡️ Pakistan Army becomes the first foreign military to receive the Covid-19 vaccine consignment from China’s People Liberation Army.

➡️ 1,84,857 people vaccinated in Nepal as Phase-1 of vaccination concludes.

➡️ The United Nations special envoy for Yemen makes the first visit to Iran to push for peace.

➡️ China’s issued new anti-monopoly guidelines that target internet platforms and tightens existing restrictions faced by the country’s tech giants.

➡️ Pope Francis expresses solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

➡️ Dubai restricts the use of the Covid-19 vaccine for elders with co-morbidities.

➡️ Indonesia approves the Sinovac vaccine made by China for use on old people in the country.