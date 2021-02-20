TNI Evening News Headlines- February 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) invites online applications for recruitment of 2,452 Medical Officers in Odisha.

➡️ Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel (286) are now being administered #covid19vaccine at Railway Central Hospital at Bhubaneswar on Feb 19 & 20.

➡️ Woman, 4-year-old son found hanging in a locked room on premises of JK Paper Mills in Rayagada.

➡️ 2020-21 State Economic Survey Report tabled in Odisha Assembly.

➡️ State GDP growth during the period is expected to be at -4.92%.

➡️ Per-capita income of Odisha in 2020-21 is expected to decline by 2.30% in 2020-2021 compared to 2019-2020.

➡️ Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik tears answer copy submitted by Food Supplies Minister in Odisha Assembly; BJP members throw the torn papers on Speaker’s podium.

➡️ Sambalpur: Nonagenarian Freedom Fighter Debananda Gupta passes away at VIMSAR. He was 96.

➡️ 73 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 334053.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 6,281 new COVID-19 cases, 2,567 discharges, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As COVID-19 spike continues i Maharashtra, local authorities impose weekend lockdowns, night curfews.

➡️ India has given 1,08,38,323 COVID vaccine doses to its health workers (72,26,653) and frontline workers (36,11,670) in 35 days till February 20; Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Delhi Court reserves order on bail plea of Disha Ravi in Toolkit case. Order to be passed on February 23.

➡️ Delhi Police release photos of 20 more people who were involved in the violence at Red Fort on January 26.

➡️ Major mishap averted at Gannavarm airport after Air India Express flight hits an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe: airport director G Madhusudan Rao.

➡️ A court in Mumbai rejects bail plea of Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of State Minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs case.

➡️ West Bengal BJYM Leader Pamela Goswami arrested for possessing cocaine, accuses BJP leader Rakesh Singh of conspiracy.

➡️ Youth Congress holds protest in Delhi, Goa over Fuel, LPG price hike.

➡️ Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seals 1305 Buildings after Mumbai reports 2749 Cases. 71,838 households are residing in these sealed buildings: BMC.

➡️ Karnataka Govt issues circular in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

World News

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds talks with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in Male.

➡️ US President Joe Biden Saturday approved a major disaster declaration for Texas to pave the way for more aid amid a crippling winter storm.

➡️ Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady of US to win the second #AustralianOpen tennis title

➡️ Pakistan’s religious scholars to protest against Imran Khan’s plans to ‘take over’ mosques, seminaries

➡️ US calls on Taliban to end violence in Afghanistan.

➡️ US Vice president Kamala Harris is selling her San Francisco apartment.

➡️ 46 small whales stranded on a beach in Indonesia died, only 3 survived.