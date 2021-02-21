TNI Morning News Headlines- February 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ BSF jawan injured in landmine blast during a search operation at Gugapadar village under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district.

➡️ Odisha Minister Pratap Jena inaugurated 17th India International Mega Trade Fair yesterday at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Govt To Form New Employment Policy To Beat Covid-19 Blues

➡️ One more Elephant found dead in Karlapata wildlife sanctuary in kalahandi District; toll reaches 7 in 20 Days.

➡️ Most parts of Odisha to experience dry weather for next four Days.

➡️ Sex racket busted in #Odisha’s #Bhadrak, 4 women rescued

➡️ Dhenkanal: Fire breaks out at Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) grid substation in Kantabania; 10 fire tenders at spot.

India News

➡️ Death toll rises to 67 in Uttarakhand Disaster. Search operation and dewatering process continues in the Tapovan barrage area and tunnel respectively, in Chamoli district.

➡️ India reports 14,264 new COVID-19 cases, 11,667 discharges and 90 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,91,651 including 1,45,634 active cases, 1,06,89,715 cured cases & 1,56,302 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 20th January is 21,09,31,530 including 6,70,050 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 87% of new Covid 19 cases reported in six States with Maharashtra reporting more than 6000 cases & Kerala 4500 cases in last 24-hrs.

➡️ Mumbai Mayor warns of second lockdown if COVID-19 norms not properly followed.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine drive.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the 26th ‘Hunar Haat’ in Delhi.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a meeting of BJP’s national functionaries today.

➡️ Chandrababu Naidu writes to Modi, urges him to explore options to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

➡️ One held for illegal manufacture of ‘gutkha’ with liability of around Rs 5.9 crore.

➡️ J&K: Hideout busted by Police & Army in Anantnag forest after arrest of conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack.

➡️ 767 autorickshaw drivers booked on 19th & 20th February for carrying more than two passengers in autorickshaw.

➡️ Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy.

World News

➡️ Russia reports world’s first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu.

➡️ Global Covid-19 cases crossed 111 Million Mark; deaths exceed more than 2.46 million.

➡️ India-China Military talks end, next phase of disengagement discussed.

➡️ Joe Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas: Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

➡️ UN chief Antonio Guterres voices appreciation for India’s leadership in fight against COVID-19, vaccine assistance

➡️ Coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is more effective with 3-month gap before second dose, shows study