Sonu Sood adopts 4 Daughters of Uttarakhand Disaster Victim

Sonu Sood adopts 4 Orphan Kids of Uttarakhand Disaster
TNI Bureau: Actor Sonu Sood, who won millions of hearts for his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to turn a saviour for the people in distress.
Sonu Sood has now come forward to support a family of a 45-year-old man, who died due to glacier burst in Uttarakhand.
The victim, Alam Singh Pundir, used to work at Ritvik Company as an electrician. He was a resident of Loyal village in Tehri district. After his demise, his family of 5 (Wife + 4 Daughters) were left devastated.
After getting the news, Sonu Sood decided to adopt his four daughters aged 14, 11, 8 and 2. He also offered to support his wife to stand on her own feet.
Sonu will be helping the girls to receive education and get married.
