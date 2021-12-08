TNI Evening News Headlines – December 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 102 more COVID positive cases & 96 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 74 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.

➡️ 264 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1040403.

➡️ BJD MPs urge Piyush Goyal for lifting of surplus parboiled rice from Odisha in KMS 2021-22.

➡️ Prashanti Express to be cancelled partially for 3 days in view of safety related modernisation work.

➡️ Online booking for Kalyan Mandaps begins in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Female elephant electrocuted to death in Keonjhar.

India News

➡️ One Day National Mourning tomorrow as a mark of respect on the death of General Bipin Rawat.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security today.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in both the Houses of Parliament tomorrow.

➡️ CBSE Class 9, 10 Registration for 2021-22 Session to start on December 15. Registration link to be made available on CBSE website.

➡️ Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.

➡️ Sikkim Assembly passes bill for creation of two new districts – Pakyang and Soreng.

➡️ India squad for Test series against South Africa announced, Rohit named ODI Captain.

➡️ Rohit Sharma becomes ODI, T20I captain of Team India

➡️ Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel ruled out of Test series against South Africa due to injuries.

World News

➡️ German parliament elects Olaf Scholz to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor.

➡️ Omicron COVID-19 variant has spread to more than 50 countries: US CDC.