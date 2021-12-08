TNI Evening News Headlines – December 8, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 102 more COVID positive cases & 96 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 74 local contact cases and 28 quarantine cases.
➡️ 264 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1040403.
➡️ BJD MPs urge Piyush Goyal for lifting of surplus parboiled rice from Odisha in KMS 2021-22.
➡️ Prashanti Express to be cancelled partially for 3 days in view of safety related modernisation work.
➡️ Online booking for Kalyan Mandaps begins in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Female elephant electrocuted to death in Keonjhar.
India News
➡️ One Day National Mourning tomorrow as a mark of respect on the death of General Bipin Rawat.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet Committee on Security today.
➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement on the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in both the Houses of Parliament tomorrow.
➡️ CBSE Class 9, 10 Registration for 2021-22 Session to start on December 15. Registration link to be made available on CBSE website.
➡️ Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.
➡️ Sikkim Assembly passes bill for creation of two new districts – Pakyang and Soreng.
➡️ India squad for Test series against South Africa announced, Rohit named ODI Captain.
➡️ Rohit Sharma becomes ODI, T20I captain of Team India
➡️ Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel ruled out of Test series against South Africa due to injuries.
World News
➡️ German parliament elects Olaf Scholz to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor.
➡️ Omicron COVID-19 variant has spread to more than 50 countries: US CDC.
