Odia Jawan Rana Pratap Das among 13 died in IAF Chopper Crash

Insight Bureau: An Odia Jawan Rana Pratap Das has lost his life on Wednesday after the military chopper (IAF Mi-17 V5) crashed shortly after take-off in Tamil Nadu yesterday.

Reportedly, Rana Pratap Das served in the Air Force as a Junior Warrant Officer. He was a native of Krishnachandrapur village of Talcher in Anugul district.

Notably, the crash took place near Coonoor of Tamil Nadu. The chopper mishap took place shortly after the Russian-made Mi-17 V5 chopper took off from the Air Force base in Sulur for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal, and pilots were among 14 others who were on board.

List of Deceased of IAF Chopper Crash in Tamil Nadu:

➡️ Gen Bipin Rawat, CDS

➡️ Mrs. Madhulika Rawat

➡️ Brig LS Lidder, Defence Adviser to the CDS

➡️ Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Special Officer to the CDS

➡️ Wing Comander PS Chauhan

➡️ Sqadron Leader K Singh

➡️ Naik Gursewak Singh

➡️ Naik Jitendra Kumar

➡️ Lance Naik Vivek Kumar

➡️ Lance Naik B Sai Teja

➡️ Havildar Satpal

➡️ JWO Rana Pratap Das

➡️ JWO Pradeep A.