TNI Evening News Headlines – December 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 81 more COVID positive cases & 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 55 local contact cases and 26 quarantine cases.

➡️ 218 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1040139.

➡️ India successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from off the coast of Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Assembly passes resolution demanding the ‘First war of Independence’ status to the ‘Paika Bidroha’.

➡️ 10 students of Panchayat Girl’s Highschool in Balipata village in Bolangir district test COVID-19 Positive.

➡️ Veteran teacher Padma Shri awardee Nanda Kishore Prusty (Nanda Sir) passes away. He was 104.

India News

➡️ Omicron Coronavirus Scare: India adds Ghana, Tanzania to list of ‘at risk’ countries.

➡️ 2 more Omicron cases detected in Mumbai, India’s tally rises to 23.

➡️ Nagaland cabinet decides to call off Hornbill Festival over killing of 14 civilians.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS in Gorakhpur.

➡️ TRS MPs to boycott entire session of Parliament over farmers’ issues.

➡️ Narcotics worth Rs 500 crore seized by Assam Rifles along India-Myanmar border in Manipur.

➡️ Prabhas donates a whopping Rs 1 crore to Andhra CM Relief Fund for flood victims.

➡️ Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 75.41 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex rebounds 886.51 pts to end at 57,633.65; Nifty rallies 264.45 pts to 17,176.70.

World News

➡️ India, Russia ink 28 agreements, decide to expand cooperation in defence, space & oil.

➡️ New York announces Vaccine mandate for Private Employers, first in US.

➡️ Omicron more infectious than Delta Variant, says Singapore: Report.

➡️ Australia confirms Community Transmission of Omicron Variant.