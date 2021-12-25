TNI Evening News Headlines – December 25, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 25, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Nation pays homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.
144

Odisha News

➡️ 181 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043782.

➡️ Odisha class 10 summative assessment-I to be held on January 5, informed Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ BJD to field 40 percent OBC candidates in forthcoming panchayat and ULB elections, informed party’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

➡️ Chitta Palai murder case: Crime Branch takes two accused Jagannath Sarangi and Ashok Upadhyaya on two-day remand.

India News

➡️ 17 girls of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district test positive for COVID-19; entire school declared as containment zone.

➡️ Central Teams to be deployed in 10 States as Covid cases rise.

➡️ In Tihar hail, 5 under-trial detainees dead within 8 days.

➡️ Rajasthan: 21 new cases of Omicron reported today, taking the total tally to 43: State Health Department.

➡️ Yuvraj Singh’s bat becomes first minted NFT ever to be sent in Orbit.

➡️ Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ mints Rs 24.43 crore on day one.

World News

➡️ Death toll from Malaysia Floods reaches to 41.

➡️ Pakistan troops, Taliban exchange fire along Durand Line as fencing continues.

➡️ Canada breaks all-time immigration record by landing 401,000 immigrants in 2021.

➡️ South Africa stops tracing, quarantining contacts of Covid cases.

