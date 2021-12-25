TNI Evening News Headlines – December 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 181 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1043782.

➡️ Odisha class 10 summative assessment-I to be held on January 5, informed Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ BJD to field 40 percent OBC candidates in forthcoming panchayat and ULB elections, informed party’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

➡️ Chitta Palai murder case: Crime Branch takes two accused Jagannath Sarangi and Ashok Upadhyaya on two-day remand.

India News

➡️ 17 girls of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district test positive for COVID-19; entire school declared as containment zone.

➡️ Nation pays homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

➡️ Central Teams to be deployed in 10 States as Covid cases rise.

➡️ In Tihar hail, 5 under-trial detainees dead within 8 days.

➡️ Rajasthan: 21 new cases of Omicron reported today, taking the total tally to 43: State Health Department.

➡️ Yuvraj Singh’s bat becomes first minted NFT ever to be sent in Orbit.

➡️ Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ mints Rs 24.43 crore on day one.

World News

➡️ Death toll from Malaysia Floods reaches to 41.

➡️ Pakistan troops, Taliban exchange fire along Durand Line as fencing continues.

➡️ Canada breaks all-time immigration record by landing 401,000 immigrants in 2021.

➡️ South Africa stops tracing, quarantining contacts of Covid cases.