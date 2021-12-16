TNI Evening News Headlines – December 16, 2021
Key News Headlines of December 16, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 79 more COVID positive cases & 96 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 67 local contact cases and 12 quarantine cases.
➡️ 166 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042002.
➡️ 3 killed as motorcycles collide at Giringaput square in the outskirt of Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed the progress of sports infra projects, inaugurated 5 sports infra facilities & laid the foundation stone for 89 multipurpose indoor hall.
➡️ Odisha CM distributed appointment letters to 6131 teachers today.
➡️ UG-PG Exams in Offline Mode: Students demand Online Option for exam in Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Police bags first position in Forensic science at the NCRB Conference on Good Practices in CCTNS/ ICJS,2021.
➡️ Steel and Mines Department of the Odisha Government to remain shut for 2 Days after 15 persons test COVID positive.
➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Salary of Sumit stopped for 10 days of continuous leave, informed CDMO.
India News
➡️ 2 Lashkar Terrorists killed in Gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam.
➡️ Cabinet clears push to raise marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years.
➡️ Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) has reopened for vehicles after the end of farmers’ protests.
➡️ Indrani Mukerjea Claims Her Daughter Sheena Bora Is ‘Alive In Kashmir’.
➡️ E Sreedharan is popularly known as the “Metro Man” for changing the face of public transport in the country makes surprise exit from active politics
➡️ Government lowers GST rate to 5% from 18% on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.
➡️ Supreme Court allows Bull Races in Maharashtra.
➡️ Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan assumes charge as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command.
World News
➡️ Pakistan-West Indies ODIs postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022, after five more positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp.
➡️ With 70 times quicker spread, Omicron worries the world.
➡️ Over 45,000 people flee homes as Typhoon makes landfall in Philippines.
