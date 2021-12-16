TNI Evening News Headlines – December 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 79 more COVID positive cases & 96 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 67 local contact cases and 12 quarantine cases.

➡️ 166 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1042002.

➡️ 3 killed as motorcycles collide at Giringaput square in the outskirt of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed the progress of sports infra projects, inaugurated 5 sports infra facilities & laid the foundation stone for 89 multipurpose indoor hall.

➡️ Odisha CM distributed appointment letters to 6131 teachers today.

➡️ UG-PG Exams in Offline Mode: Students demand Online Option for exam in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Police bags first position in Forensic science at the NCRB Conference on Good Practices in CCTNS/ ICJS,2021.

➡️ Steel and Mines Department of the Odisha Government to remain shut for 2 Days after 15 persons test COVID positive.

➡️ Tapaswini-Sumit marital discord: Salary of Sumit stopped for 10 days of continuous leave, informed CDMO.

India News

➡️ 2 Lashkar Terrorists killed in Gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam.

➡️ Cabinet clears push to raise marriage age of women from 18 to 21 years.

➡️ Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) has reopened for vehicles after the end of farmers’ protests.

➡️ Indrani Mukerjea Claims Her Daughter Sheena Bora Is ‘Alive In Kashmir’.

➡️ E Sreedharan is popularly known as the “Metro Man” for changing the face of public transport in the country makes surprise exit from active politics

➡️ Government lowers GST rate to 5% from 18% on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.

➡️ Supreme Court allows Bull Races in Maharashtra.

➡️ Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan assumes charge as Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command.

World News

➡️ Pakistan-West Indies ODIs postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022, after five more positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp.

➡️ With 70 times quicker spread, Omicron worries the world.

➡️ Over 45,000 people flee homes as Typhoon makes landfall in Philippines.