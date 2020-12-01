TNI Evening News Headlines – December 01, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 27 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 10 quarantine, 17 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30778 in the Capital City.

👉 41 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 669 Covid-19 recoveries today including 65 from Mayurbhanj, 58 from Khordha and 57 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 312734.

👉 BJP Odisha delegation submitted a memorandum to Odisha Governor, seeking CBI probe & Minister Arun Sahoo’s removal from the Cabinet over Pari Murder Case.

👉 Odisha CM launches Customer Integrated Management Services (CIMS) and Stockyard Management System (SMS) applications of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) through video-conferencing.

👉 Odisha cadre IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son has deposits of Rs 14.77 crore: Vigilance.

👉 Odisha Govt provides Rs 5 lakh interim compensation to family of Puri custodial death victim.

👉 BJD justifies decision to expel MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from party.

👉 Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Pari murder case begins; team visits Jadupur village in Nayagarh.

👉 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today seals a private school for holding classes.

👉 ABVP members protest in front of Arun Sahoo’s residence in Bhubaneswar demanding resignation of Minister Arun Sahoo.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

👉 India successfully tests anti-ship version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

👉 Delhi Police detain Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi who reached Singhu border to join farmers’ protest against Farm Bills 2020.

👉 Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal hold meeting with farmers’ leaders at Vigyan Bhawan over Farm Laws.

👉 BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day today.

👉 Actor Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray.

👉 Dharmendra Pradhan launches India’s first indigenously developed 100 Octane premium petrol, XP100 through video conferencing.

👉 UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch Rs 200 crores Lucknow Municipal bond at Bombay Stock Exchange tomorrow.

👉 Govt continues to procure Kharif crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes.

👉 Today’s Meeting between Farmers and Central Government at vigyan bhawan ends; next meeting to be held on Dec 3 now.

👉 Farmers Unions reject Centres proposal to set up panel.

👉 35.80% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in GHMC Elections in Hyderabad.

👉 48.62% voter turn out in second phase of District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir.