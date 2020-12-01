Odisha CM launches online services for OMC

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched Customer Integrated Management Services (CIMS) and Stockyard Management System (SMS) applications of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) through video-conferencing.

OMC is currently one of the fastest growing PSUs of the country in the mining sector. Rolling out these two applications, Chief Minister Shri Patnaik said that the OMC has demonstrated its customer-focus vision and integrity of the Stockyard management.

These two applications will transform online sales process and dispatch management with transparency and efficiency taking root in the system under the 5T framework, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the CIMS redefines the customer engagement of OMC. Customers will now get access to a separate dashboard for registration, evaluating order and stocks, get weekly dispatch report, order status, region wise total sale, grievance status and mineral wise dispatch history.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

CIMS is integrated with the i3MS of the State government, e-auction platform of MSTC, SAP of OMC to ensure a seamless integration for end-to-end customer service.

The SMS has been deployed at OMC’s Baliparbat stockyard within its flagship Daitari Iron Ore mines.

The key components of the system includes unmanned weighbridges, transport scheduling, digital identification, parking management, weighment automation, real time reporting, multi point mobile applications for real time data reconciliation.

OMC sales also include Chromite and Bauxite ores. OMC is also obtained all clearances for a Khondolite mine and the production will start shortly.

It is expected that OMC is on its path to cross 20 Million tones per annum iron ore production.