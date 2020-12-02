TNI Morning News Headlines – December 02, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 480 Covid-19 cases including 276 quarantine and 204 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 319583 including 312734 recoveries & 5046 active cases.

👉 Angul reports 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (36) and Cuttack (35).

👉 Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1750.

👉 A boy ends life as father fails to buy mobile phone for online class at Kalasimuli village under Baliapal block in Balasore district.

👉 Travel agency Sky King files complaint against Akash Pathak, son of tainted IFS Abhay Kant Pathak over nonpayment of Rs 65 lakh toward travel dues.

👉 Cyclone Burevi will have no impact on Odisha: IMD.

👉 Vigilance raids at 4 places associated with Sanjukta Dash, a senior clerk at Jagatsinghpur collector’s office, on DA charges.

👉 Odisha Govt relaxes some expenditure rationalization measures to revive economy. It banned the purchase of new equipment except medical equipment and equipment required for internal security.

👉 Security tightened in Malkangiri as Maoists to observe People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Week from today.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 17 places. Sonepur records the lowest at 8.8 degree Celcius.

India News

👉 8 killed as truck overturns on a car in Kaushambhi district of Uttar Pardesh.

👉 India reports 36,604 new COVID-19 cases & 501 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 94,99,414 including 4,28,644 active cases, 89,32,647 cured cases & 1,38,122 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 29th November is 14,03,79,976 including 8,76,173 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Cyclone Storm Burevi to cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee today evening/night.

👉 Teams of NDRF deployed at Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu and Alappuzha, Kerala, in view of Cyclone Burevi.

👉 Actor, BJP MP Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 Farmers continue to protest at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

👉 Aditya Narayan ties the knot with Shweta Agarwal on December 1.

👉 Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rings the bell at BSE, on listing of Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds.

👉 Bollywood Actor Rahul Roy moved out of ICU; out of danger now.

👉 Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 13,100; bank, IT stocks drag.

👉 3rd ODI: India win toss, elect to bat first against Australia in Canberra.

👉 Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI runs. He took just 242 innings to reach the milestone.