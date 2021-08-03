TNI Evening News Headlines – August 3, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 223 more COVID positive cases & 164 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 177 local contact cases and 46 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1702 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 962088.
➡️ 50 more dengue patients have been detected in Bhubaneswar today, taking the total cases to 714: BMC.
➡️ Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 has been rescheduled to September 1.
➡️ EOW of Odisha Crime Branch arrests Regional Manager of Rose Valley Group, Odisha Region.
➡️ Religious institutions in Cuttack to reopen for devotees tomorrow.
➡️ Odia girl Amruta Behura who studies at the Cambridge School, Noida in Uttar Pradesh secures 99.8% marks in the CBSE Class-12 examination
India News
➡️ PM Narendra Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort as special guests on August 15, also to interact with them at his residence.
➡️ India’s cumulative COVID19 vaccination coverage crosses the 48 crore mark (48,41,81,676). Also, Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 22 lakh doses today: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
➡️ Education Ministry’s discretionary quota for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) admissions scrapped, MPs allowed 10 admissions in academic year.
➡️ Chhattisgarh Govt makes it mandatory for passengers arriving in state by air to produce negative RT-PCR report.
➡️ Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh in trouble as wife brings domestic violation allegation.
➡️ PV Sindhu accorded warm welcome on arrival to India.
➡️ Australian men’s hockey team win over Germany 3-1 in the second semifinal match. Australia will now face Belgium in the final.
➡️ India will take on Germany in Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal match on 5th August, 2021.
➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach wishing Lovlina Borgohain for her next boxing game.
World News
➡️ UAE lifts ban on Transit Flights from India, Pakistan, other Countries.
➡️ India may allow mixing Sputnik V & Covishield doses as evidence suggests it’s ‘Safe’.
➡️ Thousands of lives lost due to China’s Covid cover-up: US Republican report.
Comments are closed.