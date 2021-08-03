TNI Evening News Headlines – August 3, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 3, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach wishing Lovlina Borgohain for her next game
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 223 more COVID positive cases & 164 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 177 local contact cases and 46 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1702 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 962088.

➡️ 50 more dengue patients have been detected in Bhubaneswar today, taking the total cases to 714: BMC.

➡️ Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 has been rescheduled to September 1.

➡️ EOW of Odisha Crime Branch arrests Regional Manager of Rose Valley Group, Odisha Region.

➡️ Religious institutions in Cuttack to reopen for devotees tomorrow.

➡️ Odia girl Amruta Behura who studies at the Cambridge School, Noida in Uttar Pradesh secures 99.8% marks in the CBSE Class-12 examination

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to invite Olympic contingent to Red Fort as special guests on August 15, also to interact with them at his residence.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID19 vaccination coverage crosses the 48 crore mark (48,41,81,676). Also, Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 22 lakh doses today: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ Education Ministry’s discretionary quota for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) admissions scrapped, MPs allowed 10 admissions in academic year.

➡️ Chhattisgarh Govt makes it mandatory for passengers arriving in state by air to produce negative RT-PCR report.

➡️ Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh in trouble as wife brings domestic violation allegation.

➡️ PV Sindhu accorded warm welcome on arrival to India.

➡️ Australian men’s hockey team win over Germany 3-1 in the second semifinal match. Australia will now face Belgium in the final.

➡️ India will take on Germany in Men’s Hockey Bronze Medal match on 5th August, 2021.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach wishing Lovlina Borgohain for her next boxing game.

World News

➡️ UAE lifts ban on Transit Flights from India, Pakistan, other Countries.

➡️ India may allow mixing Sputnik V & Covishield doses as evidence suggests it’s ‘Safe’.

➡️ Thousands of lives lost due to China’s Covid cover-up: US Republican report.

