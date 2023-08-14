TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Rajdhani Express with Tejas Coaches.
➡️Mortal remains of Odia jawan Nilanchal Patel martyred in Manipur, consigned to flames at his native village in Bargarh.
➡️Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas Coaches.
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on a two-day visit on August 16.
➡️Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari undergoes stent placement surgery at AIIMS, Delhi due to multiple blockages in heart.
➡️Odisha to get second Vande Bharat Express between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar soon: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Related Posts

‘I got offer to join BJP’, confirms MNS Chief…

Odisha: Mortal remains of martyred Nilanchal Patel reaches…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️A total of 48 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides and incessant rainfalls in the region.
➡️Independence Day Celebrations: Delhi under tight security cordon; sealed borders, anti-drone radars.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addresses to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.
➡️President Murmu approves 76 Gallantry awards, including nine posthumous, to Armed Forces & CAPF personnel on the eve of 77th Independence Day.
➡️Union Home Ministry (MHA) to introduce helicopter services from Manipur to Mizoram, Nagaland.
➡️Centre directs National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.