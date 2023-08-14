TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2023

➡️Mortal remains of Odia jawan Nilanchal Patel martyred in Manipur, consigned to flames at his native village in Bargarh.
➡️Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express with Tejas Coaches.
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on a two-day visit on August 16.
➡️Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari undergoes stent placement surgery at AIIMS, Delhi due to multiple blockages in heart.
➡️Odisha to get second Vande Bharat Express between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar soon: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️A total of 48 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides and incessant rainfalls in the region.
➡️Independence Day Celebrations: Delhi under tight security cordon; sealed borders, anti-drone radars.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addresses to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.
➡️President Murmu approves 76 Gallantry awards, including nine posthumous, to Armed Forces & CAPF personnel on the eve of 77th Independence Day.
➡️Union Home Ministry (MHA) to introduce helicopter services from Manipur to Mizoram, Nagaland.
➡️Centre directs National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg.
