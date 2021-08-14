TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 307 more COVID positive cases & 213 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 241 local contact cases and 66 quarantine cases.

➡️ SOG Commandos & Veer Jawans Debashish Sethy & Sudhir Ku Tudu from Odisha to receive Shaurya Chakra posthumously who laid down their lives fighting against left wing extremists in Kalahandi dist

➡️ 67 Odisha police personnel to receive Gallantry Medals on Independence Day, 2021.

➡️ Puri Swargadwar to reopen for everyone from August 16; 10 people will be allowed to participate in the last rites of a deceased.

➡️ Treasure trove of 9th-12th century C.E idols found at Laudanki village near Satasankha on the Bhubaneswar-Puri road.

➡️ East Coast Railway to run special train between Rourkela & Puri from this month.

➡️ Rail Sadan, the East Coast Railway HQs building in Bhubaneswar illuminated in Tricolour ahead of India’s Independence Day.

India News

➡️ Independence Day 2021: 1,380 police personnel awarded medals, announces Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Nation on the eve of Independence Day.

➡️ President Kovind hosts the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics over a ‘High Tea at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

➡️ Independence Day: Olympians, Corona Warriors to be part of celebration at Red Fort.

➡️ Terror module busted in Jammu, 4 JeM Terrorists arrested.

➡️ 20 ITBP personnel awarded medals for bravely fighting Chinese PLA in Ladakh.

➡️ Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have completed their quarantine period and have joined the team at Lord’s: BCCI.

World News

➡️ ‘Fast And Furious 9’ To Hit Theatres On Sep 3.

➡️ An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Haiti: United States Geological Survey.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale occurred 605 km southwest of Homer, Alaska.

➡️ Turkey’s official news agency says a firefighting plane has crashed in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey

➡️ Kabul regime vow to fight out as Taliban capture Afghanistan’s biggest cities.

➡️ China says bringing Delta-driven Covid outbreak under control.

➡️ US to deploy over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help in evacuation of diplomats, special visa applicants.