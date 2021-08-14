TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 14, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rail Sadan, the East Coast Railway HQs building in Bhubaneswar illuminated in Tricolour ahead of India's Independence Day.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 307 more COVID positive cases & 213 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 241 local contact cases and 66 quarantine cases.

➡️ SOG Commandos & Veer Jawans Debashish Sethy & Sudhir Ku Tudu from Odisha to receive Shaurya Chakra posthumously who laid down their lives fighting against left wing extremists in Kalahandi dist

➡️ 67 Odisha police personnel to receive Gallantry Medals on Independence Day, 2021.

➡️ Puri Swargadwar to reopen for everyone from August 16; 10 people will be allowed to participate in the last rites of a deceased.

➡️ Treasure trove of 9th-12th century C.E idols found at Laudanki village near Satasankha on the Bhubaneswar-Puri road.

➡️ East Coast Railway to run special train between Rourkela & Puri from this month.

India News

➡️ Independence Day 2021: 1,380 police personnel awarded medals, announces Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the Nation on the eve of Independence Day.

➡️ President Kovind hosts the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics over a ‘High Tea at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

➡️ Independence Day: Olympians, Corona Warriors to be part of celebration at Red Fort.

➡️ Terror module busted in Jammu, 4 JeM Terrorists arrested.

➡️ 20 ITBP personnel awarded medals for bravely fighting Chinese PLA in Ladakh.

➡️ Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have completed their quarantine period and have joined the team at Lord’s: BCCI.

World News

➡️ ‘Fast And Furious 9’ To Hit Theatres On Sep 3.

➡️ An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Haiti: United States Geological Survey.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter scale occurred 605 km southwest of Homer, Alaska.

➡️ Turkey’s official news agency says a firefighting plane has crashed in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey

➡️ Kabul regime vow to fight out as Taliban capture Afghanistan’s biggest cities.

➡️ China says bringing Delta-driven Covid outbreak under control.

➡️ US to deploy over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help in evacuation of diplomats, special visa applicants.

