2 Odia Martyr Commandos awarded Shaurya Chakra

Insight Bureau: The Government of India awarded the Shaurya Chakra for 2021 to 15 security officers, including two Odisha Police martyrs, ahead of tomorrow’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The Government announced the names of the recipients of the Gallantry Award for Independence Day, 2021, stating that Sudhir Kumar Tudu, SOG Commando, Odisha Police, and Debasis Sethy, SOG Commando, Odisha Police, would be honoured posthumously with the Shaurya Chakra. Both the Odisha Police Commandos were martyred while executing their duty.

They were part of the Odisha police’s Special Operation Group (SOG), a special squad formed to combat left-wing extremists. Debasis Sethy (Angul) and Sudhir Kumar Tudu (Mayurbhanj) sustained bullet injuries during the encounter with the Maoists in the bordering districts of Kandhamal and Kalahandi in September 2020. They succumbed to their injuries. Five CPI (Maoist) cadres, four women, and a man were killed in the exchange of fire, according to authorities.

In a tweet, Odisha DGP Abhay recalled the bravery of the two slain Commandos and remarked, “Very proud moment for @odisha_police. Govt of India has selected for #ShauryaChakra Martyr Debashish Sethy & Martyr Sudhir Ku Tudu. We celebrate their exceptional bravery, valour & courage. Their sacrifice inspires us all. Talked to their family to convey our gratitude & support.”