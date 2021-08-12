TNI Evening News Headlines – August 12, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 272 more COVID positive cases & 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 217 local contact cases and 55 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1177 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 974756.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates New Bus Terminal & Cotton Ginning and Pressing mill at Digapahandi in Ganjam Dist today.
➡️ Odisha Government decides that all paediatric cases at Healthcare facilities of ILI/SARI are to be tested for RTPCR to screen out suspected COVID positive cases.
➡️ Odisha Govt reconstitutes Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee; 10 members nominated.
➡️ Massive protests in Rajkanika, Kendrapada against the mega drinking water project on Kharasrota River. Locals defy Section 144. Several people injured.
➡️ Odisha Police arrests a retired under secretary in Scholarship Scam.
India News
➡️ PM Modi releases capitalization support funds of Rs. 1625 Cr to over 4 Lakh SHGs.
➡️ Ruckus in Parliament: CCTV footage shows Congress MPs manhandling women marshals.
➡️ Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one year extension of service.
➡️ Calcutta High Court adjourns the Nandigram matter to 15th November.
➡️ India achieves 100 GW mile stone of installed Renewable Energy Capacity.
➡️ Rajasthan Government allows re-opening of schools from class 9-12 with 50% capacity from 1st September.
➡️ Kerala reports 21,445 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu appoints 4 advisers.
➡️ Neeraj Chopra achieves number 2 in World Athletics Rankings.
➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the Olympic Medallist, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
➡️ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma offers the post of DSP to Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain.
➡️ Punjab: Captain of Indian Hockey team to be promoted from DSP to SP.
➡️ Industrial production grows 13.6 pc in June: Government data.
➡️ India vs England: Rohit Sharma hits his highest overseas Test score; scored 83 against England on opening day of 2nd Test.
World News
➡️ Taliban captures 10th provincial capital near Kabul.
➡️ Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country.
➡️ Russia registers record 808 daily virus fatalities.
➡️ WHO call on emergency nod for Covaxin in September.
➡️ UAE residents from India no longer need to carry Covid jab report, says United Arab Emirates.
