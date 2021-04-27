Odisha Dialogues to observe Madhu Babu’s Birth Anniversary as Annual Day

TNI Bureau: It’s soon going to be a year since the Forum for Odisha Dialogues hosted its first webinar, kicking off a series of discussions on how to rebuild Odisha post Corona. And, they have chosen the birth anniversary of Utkala Gaurab Madhusudan Das, the 28th of April, to observe as their Annual Day.

It was announced by Rajesh Mahapatra, the founder-director of Odisha Dialogues. “In Madhu Babu’s notions of modernity, cosmopolitanism, the embrace of science, the critique of caste, women’s empowerment and advocacy of the secular, Odisha Dialogues sees a ‘living legacy’ with which we can reimagine Odisha for making a better world”, he added.

In Madhu Babu’s memory, Odisha Dialogues will be launching an annual lecture series and a research fellowship. They will also release a video on his life and times. The maiden annual lecture — Can India’s Judiciary Rescue Her Democracy? — will be delivered by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur. It will be chaired by former professor of Delhi School of Economics Dr Pulin B Nayak.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Zoom link for the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsfuyqqjsoEtTzgunKj4I5eWV2nWUN9i9_

YouTube LIVE: www.youtube.com/OdishaDialogues

Time – 6:30 PM (April 28, 2021)

In the last one year, Odisha Dialogues or Odisha Alochana Chakra has organised close to 30 high-quality webinars and seminars, hosted nearly 100 speakers of national and international recognition, produced half dozen policy notes and conducted four research projects. The speakers at their webinar included experts from diverse fields, from former World Bank Chief Economist Prof Kaushik Basu, former Chief Statistician of India Dr Pronab Sen and eminent political commentator Dr Ramachandra Guha to Odisha-based policy leaders such as the chairman of the Odisha Skill Development Authority Mr Subroto Bagchi and former chief secretary Mr Jugal Mohapatra.