TNI Evening News Headlines – April 17, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will come to Kendrapara for election campaigning.
➡️Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 20ft long sand art of Sri Ram on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.
➡️After anti-Naxal ops, high alert sounded on Odisha-Chhattisgarh borders.
➡️BJD announces 5th list of candidates, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to contest from Hinjili & Kantabanji Assembly constituency.
➡️AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has launched the Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS) implantation service for patients suffering from severe urinary incontinence.
➡️At least 28 places of the State witnessed day temperature at 40 Degrees Celsius or above, today. Balasore recorded highest maximum temperature of 40 degrees C by 11:30 am.
➡️‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla idol’s forehead at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
➡️Ahmedabad, Gujarat: 10 people died in a road accident that took place on Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway.
➡️Labourer from Bihar, shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbs to injuries.
➡️Campaign for April 19 Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu ends today.
➡️Ghulam Nabi Azad not to contest Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag-Rajouri.
➡️Alia Bhatt makes it to TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2024 list.
➡️IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer fined for maintaing slow over rate against Rajasthan Royals.
➡️Heavy rain in parts of the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, causing flash flooding in some areas.
